Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Has Been Rising 12.57% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $2.85. The 52-week high for the DQ share is $77.18, that puts it down -55.57 from that peak though still a striking 35.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $49.61 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.18%, and it has moved by -4.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.57%. The short interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is 2.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Daqo New Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares have gone down -20.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 185.69% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 269.50% this quarter and then drop -3.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 173.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $395.55 million and $1.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 190.50% and then drop by -13.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.20%. While earnings are projected to return 465.90% in 2022.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders own 8.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.47%, with the float percentage being 63.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.93 million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $423.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.36 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $240.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $73.87 million.