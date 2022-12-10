China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 51.20% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the CJJD share is $5.75, that puts it down -73.72 from that peak though still a striking 56.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $14.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10020.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 59.68K shares over the past three months.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) registered a 51.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 51.20% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 76.06%, and it has moved by 91.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.37%. The short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 60300.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.4 million by the end of Sep 2014.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 61.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. insiders own 33.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.60%, with the float percentage being 17.34%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83999.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3929.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8840.0 market value.