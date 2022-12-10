Can Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 15.52% YTD?

During the last session, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the UNVR share is $34.53, that puts it down -5.44 from that peak though still a striking 34.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.49. The company’s market capitalization is $5.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UNVR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) trade information

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $32.75 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.63%, and it has moved by 18.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.17%. The short interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is 5.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.55, which implies an increase of 7.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, UNVR is trading at a discount of -25.19% off the target high and 11.45% off the low.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Univar Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares have gone up 7.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.76% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.60% this quarter and then drop -6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.8 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.6 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.49 billion and $2.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.30%. While earnings are projected to return 762.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.36% per annum.

UNVR Dividends

Univar Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s Major holders

Univar Solutions Inc. insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.37%, with the float percentage being 104.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.81 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $418.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.74 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $391.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.87 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $110.64 million.