BBY’s -5.53% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.91% or -$1.59. The 52-week high for the BBY share is $112.96, that puts it down -38.08 from that peak though still a striking 25.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.78. The company’s market capitalization is $18.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) registered a -1.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.91% in intraday trading to $81.81 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.53%, and it has moved by 21.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.62%. The short interest in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is 7.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.01, which implies an increase of 2.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, BBY is trading at a discount of -34.46% off the target high and 27.88% off the low.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Best Buy Co. Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) shares have gone up 12.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.57% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.50% this quarter and then drop -26.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.31 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.53 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 44.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Best Buy Co. Inc. is 3.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

Best Buy Co. Inc. insiders own 10.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.52%, with the float percentage being 92.50%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,138 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.03 million shares (or 11.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $388.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.66 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $303.86 million.