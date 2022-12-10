American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Have Jumped 8.55% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s traded shares were 2.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the AEP share is $105.60, that puts it down -9.34 from that peak though still a striking 16.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.30. The company’s market capitalization is $50.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AEP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) trade information

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $96.58 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.53%, and it has moved by 9.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.64%. The short interest in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) is 5.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $99.85, which implies an increase of 3.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.00 and $112.00 respectively. As a result, AEP is trading at a discount of -15.97% off the target high and 9.92% off the low.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Electric Power Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) shares have gone down -1.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.12% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.00% this quarter and then jump 15.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.91 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.56 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.06 billion and $4.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 14.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.18% per annum.

AEP Dividends

American Electric Power Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Electric Power Company Inc. is 3.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s Major holders

American Electric Power Company Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.71%, with the float percentage being 75.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,685 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 46.83 million shares (or 9.44% of all shares), a total value of $4.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.37 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 billion.