Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Has Lost -1.43% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s traded shares were 6.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.32% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the MO share is $57.05, that puts it down -22.14 from that peak though still a striking 13.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.35. The company’s market capitalization is $82.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.05 million shares over the past three months.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. MO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.18.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Altria Group Inc. (MO) registered a -0.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.32% in intraday trading to $46.71 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.93%, and it has moved by 3.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.75%. The short interest in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is 14.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.73, which implies an increase of 4.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, MO is trading at a discount of -45.58% off the target high and 20.79% off the low.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altria Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares have gone down -4.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.99% against -7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.17 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.84 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.09 billion and $4.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.80%. While earnings are projected to return -44.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.16% per annum.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Altria Group Inc. is 3.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Altria Group Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.51%, with the float percentage being 59.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,157 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 159.13 million shares (or 8.88% of all shares), a total value of $7.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altria Group Inc. (MO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 53.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.51 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.82 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $1.91 billion.