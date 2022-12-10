After A -5.27% Drop In The Last Week, Does Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s traded shares were 4.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SNCY share is $30.61, that puts it down -66.81 from that peak though still a striking 27.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 534.95K shares over the past three months.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SNCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) trade information

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.24% in intraday trading to $18.35 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.27%, and it has moved by -6.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.61%. The short interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) is 3.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.50, which implies an increase of 25.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, SNCY is trading at a discount of -58.04% off the target high and -8.99% off the low.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) shares have gone down -10.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.21% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -82.60% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $216.75 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $221.32 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $173.66 million and $172.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.80% and then jump by 28.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 21.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 77.80% per annum.

SNCY Dividends

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s Major holders

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.23%, with the float percentage being 105.97%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.87 million shares (or 42.77% of all shares), a total value of $456.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $31.39 million.