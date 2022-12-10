After A -27.08% Drop In The Last Week, Does UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.46% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the UPH share is $27.87, that puts it down -1037.55 from that peak though still a striking 6.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $381.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41200.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 22.47K shares over the past three months.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) registered a 3.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.08%, and it has moved by -42.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.39%. The short interest in UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UpHealth Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UpHealth Inc. (UPH) shares have gone down -62.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,000.00% against 3.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.38 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.26 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.07 million and $33.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% and then jump by 51.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 62.90% in 2022.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 09 and December 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UpHealth Inc. (UPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $2.41 million.