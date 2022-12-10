A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

During the last session, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$1.41. The 52-week high for the CPB share is $57.08, that puts it down -2.55 from that peak though still a striking 26.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.99. The company’s market capitalization is $16.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. CPB has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) trade information

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $55.66 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.88%, and it has moved by 8.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.96%. The short interest in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is 13.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.56, which implies a decrease of -7.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, CPB is trading at a discount of -9.59% off the target high and 29.93% off the low.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Campbell Soup Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) shares have gone up 18.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.51% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.40% this quarter and then jump 7.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.4 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.35 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.60%. While earnings are projected to return -24.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.90% per annum.

CPB Dividends

Campbell Soup Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Campbell Soup Company is 1.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s Major holders

Campbell Soup Company insiders own 35.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.39%, with the float percentage being 83.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 872 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.44 million shares (or 7.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $760.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $277.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.51 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $216.92 million.