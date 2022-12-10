A Quick Glance At Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Stock: It Is up 42.62% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -82.49 Percent

During the last session, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s traded shares were 10.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 39.47% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the HILS share is $4.24, that puts it down -595.08 from that peak though still a striking 42.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $6.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 52.61K shares over the past three months.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HILS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) registered a 39.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 39.47% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.57%, and it has moved by 52.34% in 30 days. The short interest in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is 6870.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 89.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, HILS is trading at a discount of -883.61% off the target high and -883.61% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 17.50% in 2022.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. insiders own 55.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.49%, with the float percentage being 14.59%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29515.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $23006.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26596.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20731.0.