A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP), As It Continued To Fall -30.11% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s traded shares were 3.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the NTAP share is $96.82, that puts it down -50.6 from that peak though still a striking 5.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.56. The company’s market capitalization is $14.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) trade information

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $64.29 this Friday, 12/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.22%, and it has moved by -5.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.01%. The short interest in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is 4.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetApp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetApp Inc. (NTAP) shares have gone down -3.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.65% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.90% this quarter and then drop -0.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.71 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.00%. While earnings are projected to return 26.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.19% per annum.

NTAP Dividends

NetApp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetApp Inc. is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s Major holders

NetApp Inc. insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.32%, with the float percentage being 92.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 992 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.39 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 8.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $565.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.56 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $427.92 million.