Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Is Up 6.10% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $129.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the YUM share is $139.85, that puts it down -8.26 from that peak though still a striking 19.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $103.96. The company’s market capitalization is $36.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. YUM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) trade information

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $129.18 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by 6.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.43%. The short interest in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is 2.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $135.42, which implies an increase of 4.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, YUM is trading at a discount of -23.86% off the target high and 7.11% off the low.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yum! Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) shares have gone up 10.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then jump 24.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.63 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.61 billion and $1.89 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.20% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 77.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.72% per annum.

YUM Dividends

Yum! Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. is 2.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s Major holders

Yum! Brands Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.91%, with the float percentage being 77.99%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,422 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.04 million shares (or 10.56% of all shares), a total value of $3.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 12.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.47 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.39 million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 billion.