Year-To-Date, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Price Has Decrease -44.26%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.17% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SHIP share is $1.32, that puts it down -158.82 from that peak though still a striking 13.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $89.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SHIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) registered a 2.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.17% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by 7.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.16%. The short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 9.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.23, which implies an increase of 58.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.70 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, SHIP is trading at a discount of -194.12% off the target high and -37.25% off the low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.27 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.92 million and $56.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -37.70% and then drop by -44.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 139.40% in 2022.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 19.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.50%, with the float percentage being 2.54%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 0.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Gratia Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54899.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72085.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $58727.0.