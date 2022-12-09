Why Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the TAK share is $15.36, that puts it down -2.26 from that peak though still a striking 18.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.28. The company’s market capitalization is $46.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.21% in intraday trading to $15.02 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.20%, and it has moved by 10.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.46%. The short interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is 5.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.72, which implies an increase of 4.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.57 and $23.39 respectively. As a result, TAK is trading at a discount of -55.73% off the target high and 16.31% off the low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares have gone up 9.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.11% against 11.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.10%. While earnings are projected to return -39.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.08% per annum.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is 1.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.06%, with the float percentage being 2.06%. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $71.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and American Century Disciplined Core Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $20.19 million.