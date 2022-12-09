What Will Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) Be Like After It Drops -66.42% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.65% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the BHR share is $6.64, that puts it down -66.42 from that peak though still a striking 14.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $245.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 435.90K shares over the past three months.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) registered a 15.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.65% in intraday trading to $3.99 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.25%, and it has moved by -6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.42%. The short interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.38, which implies an increase of 57.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BHR is trading at a discount of -275.94% off the target high and -50.38% off the low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) shares have gone down -45.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.00% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -126.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.25 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.39 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $130.41 million and $161.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.40% and then jump by 6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.70%. While earnings are projected to return 78.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.30% per annum.

BHR Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 22.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.71%, with the float percentage being 86.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.12 million shares (or 15.56% of all shares), a total value of $44.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) shares are BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $8.37 million.