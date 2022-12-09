What To Expect Going Ahead For Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Given Its -16.20 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the last session, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.20% or -$1.78. The 52-week high for the METC share is $21.73, that puts it down -135.94 from that peak though still a striking 8.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.43. The company’s market capitalization is $402.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 548.30K shares over the past three months.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. METC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.14.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) registered a -16.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.20% in intraday trading to $9.21 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.21%, and it has moved by -18.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.38%. The short interest in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 34.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, METC is trading at a discount of -62.87% off the target high and -30.29% off the low.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ramaco Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares have gone down -45.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 263.33% against 44.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 612.50% this quarter and then jump 276.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $157.86 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $203.34 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 877.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.23% per annum.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc. is 0.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Ramaco Resources Inc. insiders own 11.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.87%, with the float percentage being 76.56%. Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.61 million shares (or 12.72% of all shares), a total value of $73.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 million shares, is of Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $73.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $4.54 million.