What To Expect Going Ahead For Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Given Its 0.13 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the EXAS share is $87.23, that puts it down -89.8 from that peak though still a striking 36.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.27. The company’s market capitalization is $8.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. EXAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.08.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.13% in intraday trading to $45.96 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by 12.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.72%. The short interest in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is 10.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.06, which implies an increase of 23.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, EXAS is trading at a discount of -106.7% off the target high and 23.85% off the low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exact Sciences Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares have gone up 3.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.77% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.30% this quarter and then jump 7.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $502.94 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $504.48 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $456.38 million and $473.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.20% and then jump by 6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.20% in 2022.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corporation insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.77%, with the float percentage being 89.56%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 723 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.56 million shares (or 9.92% of all shares), a total value of $570.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $629.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $365.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.18 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $203.91 million.