We Just Learned Something New! After Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s -5.35% Loss This Week

During the last session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.50% or $2.16. The 52-week high for the OKTA share is $244.18, that puts it down -282.61 from that peak though still a striking 30.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.12. The company’s market capitalization is $10.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 million shares over the past three months.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. OKTA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Okta Inc. (OKTA) registered a 3.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.50% in intraday trading to $63.82 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.35%, and it has moved by 33.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.42%. The short interest in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is 7.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.36, which implies an increase of 17.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, OKTA is trading at a discount of -95.86% off the target high and 29.49% off the low.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Okta Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares have gone down -32.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.57% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -242.90% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $465.42 million as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $488.02 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return -173.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Okta Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.53%, with the float percentage being 82.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 886 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.84 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.83 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 8.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $780.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.44 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $401.74 million.