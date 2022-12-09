VIPS’s 13.74% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares were 10.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.26% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the VIPS share is $12.81, that puts it up 1.46 from that peak though still a striking 55.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $7.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.27 million shares over the past three months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) registered a 3.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.26% in intraday trading to $13.00 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.74%, and it has moved by 58.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.65%. The short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 11.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.14, which implies an increase of 83.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.03 and $108.94 respectively. As a result, VIPS is trading at a discount of -738.0% off the target high and -315.62% off the low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vipshop Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares have gone up 25.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.68% against 4.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.53 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.92 billion and $5.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.50% and then drop by -13.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return -21.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.62% per annum.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.33%, with the float percentage being 70.40%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 463 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.85 million shares (or 6.43% of all shares), a total value of $354.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $264.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 25.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $255.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.94 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $157.67 million.