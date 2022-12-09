Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.32% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the UIS share is $23.10, that puts it down -414.48 from that peak though still a striking 12.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.93. The company’s market capitalization is $277.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 727.17K shares over the past three months.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Unisys Corporation (UIS) registered a 10.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.32% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.16%, and it has moved by -3.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.49%. The short interest in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is 2.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.61 day(s) to cover.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $533.72 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $451.35 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $539.3 million and $446.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then jump by 1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.90%. While earnings are projected to return -33.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Unisys Corporation insiders own 2.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.01%, with the float percentage being 104.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 16.48% of all shares), a total value of $50.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.17 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $45.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unisys Corporation (UIS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.4 million, or about 5.02% of the stock, which is worth about $15.27 million.