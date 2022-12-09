Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)

During the last session, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the OLO share is $27.37, that puts it down -298.98 from that peak though still a striking 2.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Olo Inc. (OLO) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $6.86 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.46%, and it has moved by -15.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.25%. The short interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 10.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.51 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olo Inc. (OLO) shares have gone down -35.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.6 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.09 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -50.00% in 2022.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.76%, with the float percentage being 103.23%. Raine Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.63 million shares (or 35.80% of all shares), a total value of $322.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.28 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $111.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.95 million, or about 4.33% of the stock, which is worth about $42.31 million.