The Time Is Right To Purchase New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)

During the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 2.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.77% or $3.44. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $32.72, that puts it down -0.18 from that peak though still a striking 74.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.40. The company’s market capitalization is $5.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) registered a 11.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.77% in intraday trading to $32.66 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.16%, and it has moved by 13.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.91%. The short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 7.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.09 day(s) to cover.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares have gone up 121.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 177.42% against -5.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $596.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $654.61 million by the end of Feb 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20%. While earnings are projected to return -445.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.81% per annum.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.25%, with the float percentage being 55.31%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 4.71% of all shares), a total value of $162.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.14 million shares, is of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $145.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ACAP Strategic Fund owns about 3.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $52.08 million.