Should Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Revive After A -33.04% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 2.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $3.06, that puts it down -33.04 from that peak though still a striking 56.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $853.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.52 million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corporation (GERN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GERN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Geron Corporation (GERN) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $2.30 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.68%, and it has moved by 5.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.62%. The short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 14.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 46.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, GERN is trading at a discount of -204.35% off the target high and -30.43% off the low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares have gone up 63.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.57% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -73.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $80k and $1.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then drop by -91.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.80%. While earnings are projected to return -27.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders own 4.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.27%, with the float percentage being 54.56%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.13 million shares (or 7.97% of all shares), a total value of $46.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.92 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $18.52 million.