Should Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ: DGNU) Revive After A -1.63% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. The 52-week high for the DGNU share is $10.00, that puts it down -1.63 from that peak though still a striking 1.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $530.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.42K shares over the past three months.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.10%, and it has moved by -0.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.81%. The short interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.98 day(s) to cover.

DGNU Dividends

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s Major holders

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.02%, with the float percentage being 94.02%. Maverick Capital Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $29.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 4.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $2.63 million.