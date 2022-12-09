Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR)

During the last session, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s traded shares were 3.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SMFR share is $6.10, that puts it down -1933.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $112.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SMFR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.63%, and it has moved by -67.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.84%. The short interest in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) is 10.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.26 day(s) to cover.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sema4 Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares have gone down -83.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.12% against -4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -240.00% this quarter and then drop -17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.67 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.35 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.68 million and $57.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.90% and then jump by 51.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 1.90% in 2022.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Sema4 Holdings Corp. insiders own 52.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.04%, with the float percentage being 92.44%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.66 million shares (or 7.27% of all shares), a total value of $34.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.85 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 4.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $4.96 million.