Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Received An -53.32% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.19% or $1.89. The 52-week high for the RPD share is $122.91, that puts it down -278.88 from that peak though still a striking 18.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 998.22K shares over the past three months.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. RPD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) registered a 6.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.19% in intraday trading to $32.44 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by 12.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.75%. The short interest in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is 4.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.50, which implies an increase of 34.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, RPD is trading at a discount of -177.44% off the target high and 7.52% off the low.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rapid7 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares have gone down -53.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 440.00% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 212.50% this quarter and then jump 143.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.7 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $185.95 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $151.64 million and $157.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.50% and then jump by 18.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return -36.70% in 2022.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

Rapid7 Inc. insiders own 1.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.45%, with the float percentage being 104.09%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.64 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $183.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $176.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 1.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $53.67 million.