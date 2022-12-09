Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the PGNY share is $53.15, that puts it down -63.14 from that peak though still a striking 21.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 746.57K shares over the past three months.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PGNY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $32.58 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.37%, and it has moved by -20.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.93%. The short interest in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is 5.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.76 day(s) to cover.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Progyny Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progyny Inc. (PGNY) shares have gone up 12.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.58% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -70.60% this quarter and then drop -73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $194.54 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $206.46 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 95.09%. While earnings are projected to return 39.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.60% per annum.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Progyny Inc. insiders own 1.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.71%, with the float percentage being 97.99%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 10.86% of all shares), a total value of $290.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $244.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $80.48 million.