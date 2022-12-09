Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Surged 44.80% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 17.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.16% or $5.29. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $89.87, that puts it up 1.36 from that peak though still a striking 74.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.21. The company’s market capitalization is $111.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.62 million shares over the past three months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PDD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 49 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 8 suggest Overweight, and 38 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) registered a 6.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.16% in intraday trading to $91.11 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.80%, and it has moved by 44.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.94%. The short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 18.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $713.26, which implies an increase of 87.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $434.98 and $972.04 respectively. As a result, PDD is trading at a discount of -966.89% off the target high and -377.42% off the low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinduoduo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares have gone up 55.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 156.67% against -9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.20% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.38 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.38 billion and $4.07 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.90% and then jump by 32.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 83.30%. While earnings are projected to return 190.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.81% per annum.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 24 and November 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.16%, with the float percentage being 24.20%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 695 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.21 million shares (or 2.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.86 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.35 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 6.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $430.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.59 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $345.43 million.