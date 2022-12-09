Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)’s -7.96% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $33.29, that puts it down -15.59 from that peak though still a striking 70.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.58. The company’s market capitalization is $4.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.35 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $28.80 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.96%, and it has moved by -2.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 187.43%. The short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 17.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up 10.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.00% against 44.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.50% this quarter and then jump 294.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 billion and $691.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.50% and then jump by 99.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 115.80% in 2022.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.79%, with the float percentage being 85.67%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 17.97% of all shares), a total value of $744.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $326.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $88.7 million.