One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)

During the last session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares were 2.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the XM share is $36.49, that puts it down -259.15 from that peak though still a striking 8.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.32. The company’s market capitalization is $5.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $10.16 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.15%, and it has moved by -0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.96%. The short interest in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 4.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.13 day(s) to cover.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Qualtrics International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares have gone down -27.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 500.00% against 5.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $381.11 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $393.91 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $316.04 million and $335.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.60% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -278.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders own 8.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.82%, with the float percentage being 86.42%. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.99 million shares (or 15.39% of all shares), a total value of $312.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $33.85 million.