Now Is The Time To Buy Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA)

During the last session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the NTLA share is $130.33, that puts it down -239.84 from that peak though still a striking 3.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.08. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $38.35 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.27%, and it has moved by -22.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.06%. The short interest in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 6.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.24 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares have gone down -23.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.79% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.00% this quarter and then drop -19.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.31 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.79 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.66 million and $12.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.60% and then drop by -8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60%. While earnings are projected to return -57.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.59%, with the float percentage being 98.13%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 456 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.66 million shares (or 12.70% of all shares), a total value of $540.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $336.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $376.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $104.0 million.