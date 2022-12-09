Now Is The Time To Buy Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)

During the recent session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.09% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the SID share is $5.97, that puts it down -106.57 from that peak though still a striking 23.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.38 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) registered a 5.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.09% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.48%, and it has moved by 3.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.46%. The short interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 9.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares have gone down -30.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.68% against -11.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.00%. While earnings are projected to return 224.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.91% per annum.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.27%, with the float percentage being 2.27%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.79 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $16.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 3.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $8.16 million.