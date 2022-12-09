Now Is A Good Time To Buy Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)

During the recent session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.28% or -$0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $37.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.99K shares over the past three months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) registered a -16.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.28% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.91%, and it has moved by -11.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.96%. The short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flora Growth Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares have gone down -42.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.24% against 2.70.

While earnings are projected to return -43.40% in 2022.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders own 12.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.91%, with the float percentage being 6.72%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 1.83% of all shares), a total value of $0.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Highbridge Capital Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $70451.0.