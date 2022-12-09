Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO)

During the last session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.38% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CZOO share is $7.38, that puts it down -3254.55 from that peak though still a striking -4.55% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $174.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CZOO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) registered a -6.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.38% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.58%, and it has moved by -37.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.88%. The short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 8.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.47 day(s) to cover.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cazoo Group Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares have gone down -80.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.94% against -0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $365.17 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $351.33 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -474.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.68% per annum.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.17%, with the float percentage being 43.62%. D1 Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 36.83 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $26.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.43 million shares, is of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 13.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.14 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $4.82 million.