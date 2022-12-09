Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Received An 13.28% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $130.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.00% or $2.56. The 52-week high for the NVO share is $127.93, that puts it up 1.86 from that peak though still a striking 29.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $91.51. The company’s market capitalization is $219.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) registered a 2.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.00% in intraday trading to $130.35 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.32%, and it has moved by 11.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.68%. The short interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is 2.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novo Nordisk A/S has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares have gone up 13.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.12% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.90% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.59 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.68 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.25 billion and $5.76 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.40% and then jump by 16.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.70%. While earnings are projected to return 15.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.67% per annum.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Novo Nordisk A/S is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Novo Nordisk A/S insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.36%, with the float percentage being 8.36%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,028 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.31 million shares (or 0.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.93 million shares, is of Jennison Associates LLC’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares are Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $351.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $360.19 million.