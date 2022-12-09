Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the NEOG share is $47.80, that puts it down -211.81 from that peak though still a striking 31.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.49. The company’s market capitalization is $3.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.00 million shares over the past three months.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NEOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.29% in intraday trading to $15.33 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.88%, and it has moved by 9.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.47%. The short interest in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is 14.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies a decrease of -9.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, NEOG is trading at a premium of 8.68% off the target high and 8.68% off the low.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neogen Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neogen Corporation (NEOG) shares have gone down -37.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.90% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -180.00% this quarter and then drop -180.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $234.04 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.38 million by the end of Feb 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $130.52 million and $128.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 79.30% and then jump by 83.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.90%. While earnings are projected to return -21.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Neogen Corporation insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.51%, with the float percentage being 93.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 502 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.92 million shares (or 17.55% of all shares), a total value of $290.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 17.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $288.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.49 million, or about 5.09% of the stock, which is worth about $84.31 million.