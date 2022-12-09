MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) On Thursday – Up 21.21% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the MET share is $77.36, that puts it down -6.18 from that peak though still a striking 21.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.41. The company’s market capitalization is $57.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.30 million shares over the past three months.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

MetLife Inc. (MET) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $72.86 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.97%, and it has moved by 0.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.43%. The short interest in MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is 11.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

MetLife Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MetLife Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MetLife Inc. (MET) shares have gone up 11.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.19% against 3.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 28.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.07% per annum.

MET Dividends

MetLife Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MetLife Inc. is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

MetLife Inc. insiders own 15.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.49%, with the float percentage being 89.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,609 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 56.37 million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $4.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.82 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MetLife Inc. (MET) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 38.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.8 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.84 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.3 billion.