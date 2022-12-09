Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s traded shares were 18.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 46.94% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the MRIN share is $5.60, that puts it down -237.35 from that peak though still a striking 33.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $17.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 156.88K shares over the past three months.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) registered a 46.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 46.94% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.02%, and it has moved by 0.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.64%. The short interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.88 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115 million by the end of Jun 2019.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 47.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Marin Software Incorporated insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.97%, with the float percentage being 13.62%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 14.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 3.64% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.