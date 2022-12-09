Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Have Dropped -4.33% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $328.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.17% or -$45.58. The 52-week high for the LULU share is $427.47, that puts it down -29.96 from that peak though still a striking 23.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $251.51. The company’s market capitalization is $47.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LULU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) registered a -12.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.17% in intraday trading to $328.93 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.91%, and it has moved by 14.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.09%. The short interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is 2.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $396.89, which implies an increase of 17.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $200.00 and $542.00 respectively. As a result, LULU is trading at a discount of -64.78% off the target high and 39.2% off the low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lululemon Athletica Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares have gone up 23.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.21% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.60% this quarter and then jump 16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.84 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.13 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.40% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.60%. While earnings are projected to return 66.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.73% per annum.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.14%, with the float percentage being 93.27%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,379 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.35 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $6.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 billion.