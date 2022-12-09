Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Shares Have Been Up About 66.18% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 5.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.04% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $8.48, that puts it down -47.48 from that peak though still a striking 47.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.10 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) registered a -2.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.04% in intraday trading to $5.75 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.00%, and it has moved by -20.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.06%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 28.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares have gone down -29.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,933.33% against 26.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.00%. While earnings are projected to return 81.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.80% per annum.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders own 3.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.13%, with the float percentage being 96.15%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 67.97 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $420.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $209.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 17.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.81 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $71.38 million.