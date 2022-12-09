Is Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $132.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the FANG share is $167.42, that puts it down -26.41 from that peak though still a striking 31.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $90.86. The company’s market capitalization is $23.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.33% in intraday trading to $132.44 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.17%, and it has moved by -18.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.30%. The short interest in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 8.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diamondback Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) shares have gone down -13.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 114.70% against 22.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 115.30% this quarter and then jump 64.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.37 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.28 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.00%. While earnings are projected to return 141.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.58% per annum.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc. is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Diamondback Energy Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.65%, with the float percentage being 98.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,198 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.19 million shares (or 12.22% of all shares), a total value of $2.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $633.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.13 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $617.45 million.