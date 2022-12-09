Is CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.43% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $13.73, that puts it down -74.24 from that peak though still a striking 29.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) registered a -3.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.43% in intraday trading to $7.88 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.96%, and it has moved by -13.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.42%. The short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is 8.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares have gone down -2.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.27% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.60% this quarter and then jump 71.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.3 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.36 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60%. While earnings are projected to return 20.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.70% per annum.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc. insiders own 2.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.21%, with the float percentage being 96.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.84 million shares (or 13.85% of all shares), a total value of $176.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.32 million shares, is of FPR Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 9.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $124.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 6.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.8 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $35.48 million.