Is CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -60.37% YTD?

During the last session, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.74% or $1.4. The 52-week high for the CARG share is $50.03, that puts it down -275.32 from that peak though still a striking 31.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) trade information

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) registered a 11.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.74% in intraday trading to $13.33 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.91%, and it has moved by -3.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.20%. The short interest in CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is 7.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.86 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CarGurus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarGurus Inc. (CARG) shares have gone down -45.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.97% against -8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.60% this quarter and then drop -32.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 97.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $465.58 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $471.84 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 64.80%. While earnings are projected to return -100.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

CARG Dividends

CarGurus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s Major holders

CarGurus Inc. insiders own 1.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.69%, with the float percentage being 104.25%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.14 million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $325.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $200.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarGurus Inc. (CARG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $68.42 million.