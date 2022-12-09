Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) On Track To Post A -58.73% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. The 52-week high for the BDN share is $14.88, that puts it down -136.19 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BDN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) trade information

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.08% in intraday trading to $6.30 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.80%, and it has moved by -2.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.71%. The short interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is 10.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 17.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, BDN is trading at a discount of -58.73% off the target high and 4.76% off the low.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brandywine Realty Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) shares have gone down -39.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 5.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $127.31 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.39 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125.53 million and $127.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then drop by -0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.10%. While earnings are projected to return -96.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

BDN Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brandywine Realty Trust is 0.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s Major holders

Brandywine Realty Trust insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.83%, with the float percentage being 102.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.68 million shares (or 19.05% of all shares), a total value of $315.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 16.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $277.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 12.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.85 million, or about 4.58% of the stock, which is worth about $73.41 million.