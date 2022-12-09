Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT)

During the recent session, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s traded shares were 3.01 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.26% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the DRTT share is $2.32, that puts it down -792.31 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $25.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 84.89K shares over the past three months.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DRTT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) registered a -7.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.26% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by -16.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.48%. The short interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 74.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, DRTT is trading at a discount of -284.62% off the target high and -284.62% off the low.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.33 million and $42.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.00% and then jump by 15.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2022.

DRTT Dividends

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. insiders own 13.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.42%, with the float percentage being 74.88%. 22NW, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.89 million shares (or 18.09% of all shares), a total value of $17.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.57 million shares, is of MAK Capital One LLC’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.