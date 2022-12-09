Investing In Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares were 2.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.12% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the WOOF share is $22.75, that puts it down -114.83 from that peak though still a striking 13.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) registered a 3.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $10.59 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.51%, and it has moved by 1.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.28%. The short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 18.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.94 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares have gone down -34.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.48% against -5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -10.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.57 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.10%. While earnings are projected to return 806.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 48.80% per annum.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. insiders own 64.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.21%, with the float percentage being 199.10%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 26.22% of all shares), a total value of $880.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.89 million shares, is of Mackenzie Financial Corporation’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $88.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares are Allspring Growth Fund and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Growth Fund owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $43.3 million.