Investing In Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE: NSTC) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. The 52-week high for the NSTC share is $10.02, that puts it down -0.1 from that peak though still a striking 3.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $500.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.67K shares over the past three months.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.30%, and it has moved by 1.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.98%. The short interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) is 44740.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

NSTC Dividends

Northern Star Investment Corp. III is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)’s Major holders

Northern Star Investment Corp. III insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.42%, with the float percentage being 82.42%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.79 million shares (or 6.98% of all shares), a total value of $27.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Glazer Capital LLC’s that is approximately 6.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NSTC) shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.