How Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 32.70% YTD?

During the recent session, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $215.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$5.46. The 52-week high for the PXD share is $274.50, that puts it down -27.19 from that peak though still a striking 29.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $153.09. The company’s market capitalization is $52.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $215.82 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.44%, and it has moved by -13.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.26%. The short interest in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is 6.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $283.55, which implies an increase of 23.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $243.00 and $380.00 respectively. As a result, PXD is trading at a discount of -76.07% off the target high and -12.59% off the low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pioneer Natural Resources Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares have gone down -15.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 135.82% against 22.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.20% this quarter and then drop -7.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.25 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.07 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.72 billion and $3.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.30% and then jump by 14.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.50%. While earnings are projected to return 810.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.60% per annum.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 26.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Pioneer Natural Resources Company insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.75%, with the float percentage being 94.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,517 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.12 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $4.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares are American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 8.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.8 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.68 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.66 billion.