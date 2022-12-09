Given A -24.51% Drop From High, Can The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.56% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CHEF share is $42.16, that puts it down -24.51 from that peak though still a striking 22.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 368.53K shares over the past three months.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CHEF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) trade information

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) registered a -0.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.56% in intraday trading to $33.86 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.00%, and it has moved by -9.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.44%. The short interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is 2.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.00, which implies an increase of 27.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, CHEF is trading at a discount of -50.62% off the target high and -26.99% off the low.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) shares have gone down -3.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3,100.00% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.20% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $693.99 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $594.99 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $558.25 million and $512.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.30% and then jump by 16.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80%. While earnings are projected to return 94.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.20% per annum.

CHEF Dividends

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s Major holders

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. insiders own 10.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.73%, with the float percentage being 100.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 14.14% of all shares), a total value of $210.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $108.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 4.52% of the stock, which is worth about $57.69 million.