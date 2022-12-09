Given A -196.73% Drop From High, Can Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.82% or $3.47. The 52-week high for the BAND share is $75.40, that puts it down -196.73 from that peak though still a striking 63.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.20. The company’s market capitalization is $621.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 847.42K shares over the past three months.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BAND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) trade information

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) registered a 15.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.82% in intraday trading to $25.41 this Thursday, 12/08/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.84%, and it has moved by 42.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.93%. The short interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.88 day(s) to cover.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bandwidth Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares have gone up 31.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.86% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -88.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.9 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.19 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125.33 million and $126.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.40% and then jump by 15.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 40.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.60% per annum.

BAND Dividends

Bandwidth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

Bandwidth Inc. insiders own 9.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.21%, with the float percentage being 90.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $44.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $11.3 million.